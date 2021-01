There is a plan to reintroduce dingoes in the Grampians.

It’s hoped it will help restore locally extinct and culturally significant wildlife.

But some local farmers are concerned about the impact it may have on stock.

Mel Browning, Volunteer at the Australian Dingo Foundation, said dingoes and livestock could co-exist.

And there’s a very creative way in helping make that happen.

