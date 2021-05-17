Plan to whack well-off landlords and high-end property buyers with tax hike

High-end property buyers, well-off landlords and exclusive men-only clubs will be hit with big hikes on stamp duty and land tax in an attempt to begin budget repair.

But there are fears it’s only going to hurt the vulnerable.

Anthony Webb, CEO of Philip Webb Real Estate, said it would likely make it harder for first-home buyers and those in low socio-economic areas.

“I think these taxes are actually going to increase prices and affect the people the government are trying to help the most,” he said on 3AW Drive.

