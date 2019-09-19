Plane aborts Melbourne landing within 60 seconds of thudding finish

It’s been revealed a Vietnam Airlines flight had to abort its landing in a near-miss at Melbourne Airport.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was approaching the runway at Tullamarine on Thursday morning when air traffic controllers noticed the landing gear was still up.

The plane was within a minute of landing when the pilots were alerted to the fault.

They initiated a ‘missed approach’, meaning the plane began a rapid ascent.

It then circled the airport and landed safely about 30 minutes later.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has launched an investigation into the incident, which it deems extremely serious.