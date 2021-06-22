3AW
Pilot injured in plane crash in Melbourne’s south-east

9 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Pilot injured in plane crash in Melbourne’s south-east

A light plane has crashed near Moorabbin Airport.

The aircraft crashed at Heatherton just after midday, only moments after taking off.

It crashed through trees before landing upside down.

The pilot, a man in his 50s, was taken to The Alfred hospital with what appear to be minor injuries to the upper and lower body.

He was the only person in the plane when it crashed.

Emergency services are on the scene.

“I think it lost power as it took off,” witness Chris told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Press PLAY below for more details from Nine News reporter Stephanie Anderson

Image: Nine News 

