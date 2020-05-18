3AW
Pilot hospitalised after plane crashes in paddock north of Bendigo

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Image: Daniel Brewer / GOLD Central Victoria

One person is in hospital after a light plane crash at Huntly, north-east of Bendigo.

Emergency crews were called to the crash in a paddock between the Midland Highway and Station Street just before 9.20am this morning.

Peter, who witnessed the crash, told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell the aircraft was on its roof and emergency services were on site.

“Fire trucks are probably about 50 metres away from the plane,” he said.

“There doesn’t seem to be a lot of panic.”

One person has been taken to Bendigo Hospital in a stable condition with what are believed to be minor injuries.

 

