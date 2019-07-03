Plans for a $30b hi-tech super city at Werribee ‘scrapped’

The idea of a $30 billion super city for Werribee has fizzled, with the state government reportedly rejecting the proposal.

It was billed as a hi-tech super city that would create up to 100,000 jobs and boast university campuses, schools and a high-rise town centre.

The Australian Education City proposal was based on a 400ha state-owned site in East Werribee.

Artist impressions depicted a suburban oasis, with architecturally-inspired towers springing up in middle like a Silicon Valley of Melbourne.

But it has come to nothing.

The Herald Sun reports it is understood the Andrews government has rejected the proposal, and is planning a multi-million dollar “settlement” for a string of financial backers.

There is not yet any official word from the government.