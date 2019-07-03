Plans for a $30b hi-tech super city at Werribee ‘scrapped’
The idea of a $30 billion super city for Werribee has fizzled, with the state government reportedly rejecting the proposal.
It was billed as a hi-tech super city that would create up to 100,000 jobs and boast university campuses, schools and a high-rise town centre.
The Australian Education City proposal was based on a 400ha state-owned site in East Werribee.
Artist impressions depicted a suburban oasis, with architecturally-inspired towers springing up in middle like a Silicon Valley of Melbourne.
But it has come to nothing.
The Herald Sun reports it is understood the Andrews government has rejected the proposal, and is planning a multi-million dollar “settlement” for a string of financial backers.
There is not yet any official word from the government.