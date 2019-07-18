‘Pleasant surprise’ as states agree to national building standards

The states have agreed to develop national building standards amid nationwide concerns into the construction industry.

A nationally consistent approach will be carried out with the recommendations from a recent report into the building industry.

Following structural issues with the Opal and Mascot towers, builders are either paying huge premiums or struggling to secure professional indemnity insurance as insurers exit the market.

Master Builders Australia CEO Denita Wawn tells John Stanley the agreement from the states was a “pleasant surprise”.

“There’s got to be enforcement of those laws we need to comply with.

“There has been, unfortunately, for the last couple of decades, a systemic problem with the way in which the industry has been enforced.”

