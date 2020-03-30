COVID-19 crackdown: Big fines for illegal gatherings start today

Premier Daniel Andrews says police won’t hesitate to hand out fines for Victorians breaking new gathering laws.

The state moved to Stage 3 restrictions at midnight last night.

Among existing measures, it means all gatherings of more than two people are banned.

Mr Andrews said fines for breaking that rule start at $1600.

“If you’re having friends over for dinner or friends over for drinks, that are not members of your household, you are breaking the law,” he said at a press conference yesterday

The Premier went as far as urging Victorians to call police if they see people doing the wrong thing.

“(Police) are not mucking about. This is serious.”

SUNDAY NIGHT: The below was published after the Prime Minister’s national cabient press conference on Sunday night

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced new restrictions as Australia continues the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily rates of an increase of coronavirus cases in Australia has lowered from 25-30 per cent to 13-15 per cent and the death toll now sits at 16.

Social gatherings outdoors have now been restricted to two people, with the exception of families.

All outside gyms and playgrounds will be closed from tomorrow and it is strongly advised people over the age of 70 self-isolate.

The states will move to put a moratorium on rental eviction as a result of financial stress for the next six months.

A $1.1 billion injection into Medicare, mental health and domestic violence was announced earlier in the day.

$74 million will be provided for mental health support, including a $10 million package for Beyond Blue.

Counselling services for families suffering from domestic violence will receive $150 million.

$669 million will go towards expanding Medicare subsidies for telehealth services, allowing GPs to consult with patients over video conferencing.

Additionally, the government has launched a coronavirus app available for download on the app store.