PM confirms President Trump called him for help with Russian investigation

The Australian government has confirmed US President Donald Trump asked Scott Morrison to help investigate the origins of the Mueller probe into Russian election interference.

Mr Trump called the Prime Minister requesting assistance for a Justice Department investigation which he hopes will discredit the Mueller report into his election campaign.

According to the New York Times, the President “pushed” Mr Morrison in the phone call.

But, in a statement released this morning, an Australian government spokesperson has confirmed the nature of the call and the PM’s “readiness” to help with any investigation.

“The Australian Government has always been ready to assist and cooperate with efforts that help shed further light on the matters under investigation. The PM confirmed this readiness once again in conversation with the President.”

The FBI investigation into President Trump’s election campaign was partially triggered by a meeting between one of his advisors and Australia’s former high commissioner to the UK, Alexander Downer.

It’s claimed the advisor knew Russia was planning to leak information which would discredit Hillary Clinton.

Image: Bloomberg