PM criticised over ‘crazy’ travel bubble proposal

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia would be open to having a travel bubble with parts of China.

But the idea has already been branded “crazy” by critics, given Australia’s recent success at managing the coronavirus crisis.

“The idea of a travel bubble hasn’t come out of nowhere, but the idea China might be some early part of it does seem a bit on the crazy side,” Michael Shoebridge, Director of Defence, Strategy and National Security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told 3AW Mornings.

He pointed out it wasn’t just the risk of COVID-19 that should prevent that from happening.

“The other reason is the risk of arbitrary detention,” Mr Shoebridge said.

