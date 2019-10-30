Police accused of heavy-handed tactics on journalists covering anti-mining protests

Victoria Police have been accused of using heavy-handed tactics on several journalists covering the anti-mining protests in Melbourne.

But police aren’t backing down from their actions.

Vision has emerged of officers rag-dolling Channel 7 reporter Paul Dowsley, while Ailish Hallinan, reporter for Farrago Magazine, was pepper sprayed.

Incredible. I was obeying their direction to move to another area. I’m stunned. https://t.co/YsZDIjc9jO — Paul Dowsley (@pauldowsley7) October 30, 2019

Today I was reporting on #IMARC for @FarragoMagazine. I was not involved in the blockade, just a student journalist peacefully observing. Yet I was still pepper sprayed by police. This police brutality MUST end. @VictoriaPolice pic.twitter.com/CAwufSQGyJ — Ailish Hallinan (@AilishHallinan) October 29, 2019

Victoria Police told 3AW Drive it was “aware” of the footage circulating.

“It is unfortunate that members of the public, including journalists, are not following instructions by members of Victoria Police,” police said in a statement.

“In this case, the reporter involved did not follow police instructions to move away from the area.

“This was a safety issue and Victoria Police believes an appropriate amount of force was used to move the reporter from the area.

“We have given media repeated advice to be mindful of their surroundings to ensure their safety to avoid risk of injury.

“It is strongly recommended members of public listen and act immediately upon any police instruction issued.

“We have gone to great lengths over the past few days to ensure media has access to not only report on the protest but also the dynamic police response.

“The police operation is ongoing. Any action taken by police officers has been in response to the protesters’ activity and in accordance with Victoria Police training.”