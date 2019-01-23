3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police air wing called in after men flee from scene of Tyabb crash

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Police are searching for two men following a crash in Tyabb this morning.

Investigators believe the vehicle was driving erratically before the driver lost control at the intersection of Bungower Road and Tyabb-Tooradin Road about 8.15am.

Two men and a woman fled on foot.

The woman was arrested a short time later and has been released.

Victoria Police, including the dog squad and helicopter, are involved in a widespread search of the area for the men.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332