Police air wing called in after men flee from scene of Tyabb crash

Police are searching for two men following a crash in Tyabb this morning.

Investigators believe the vehicle was driving erratically before the driver lost control at the intersection of Bungower Road and Tyabb-Tooradin Road about 8.15am.

Two men and a woman fled on foot.

The woman was arrested a short time later and has been released.

Victoria Police, including the dog squad and helicopter, are involved in a widespread search of the area for the men.

The investigation remains ongoing.