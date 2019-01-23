Police air wing called in after men flee from scene of Tyabb crash
Police are searching for two men following a crash in Tyabb this morning.
Investigators believe the vehicle was driving erratically before the driver lost control at the intersection of Bungower Road and Tyabb-Tooradin Road about 8.15am.
Two men and a woman fled on foot.
The woman was arrested a short time later and has been released.
Victoria Police, including the dog squad and helicopter, are involved in a widespread search of the area for the men.
The investigation remains ongoing.
