Police and paramedics called to school brawl in Melbourne’s west

Police have been called to break up a fight between three students at Sunshine Secondary College.

Emergency services attended the school’s Allison Street campus just before 2pm.

Witness Kerry told Denis Walter there was a strong police presence at the campus.

“Ambulances are down there, there’s a brawl van,” she said.

“I did speak to a student and they said there was something about an altercation between a year nine and two year tens.”

Paramedics were also called to the scene, but no one was treated for injuries.