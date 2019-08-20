3AW
Police and paramedics called to school brawl in Melbourne’s west

5 hours ago
3AW News

Image: Google Maps

Police have been called to break up a fight between three students at Sunshine Secondary College.

Emergency services attended the school’s Allison Street campus just before 2pm.

Witness Kerry told Denis Walter there was a strong police presence at the campus.

“Ambulances are down there, there’s a brawl van,” she said.

“I did speak to a student and they said there was something about an altercation between a year nine and two year tens.”

Paramedics were also called to the scene, but no one was treated for injuries.

