Police and paramedics called to school brawl in Melbourne’s west
Image: Google Maps
Police have been called to break up a fight between three students at Sunshine Secondary College.
Emergency services attended the school’s Allison Street campus just before 2pm.
Witness Kerry told Denis Walter there was a strong police presence at the campus.
“Ambulances are down there, there’s a brawl van,” she said.
“I did speak to a student and they said there was something about an altercation between a year nine and two year tens.”
Paramedics were also called to the scene, but no one was treated for injuries.