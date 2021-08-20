Police appeal for COVID-positive man on an outstanding arrest warrant in NSW

NSW POLICE MEDIA RELEASE:

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for multiple alleged breaches of the Public Health Order.

NSW Health advised that Anthony Karam, aged 27, tested positive to COVID-19 and is also subject to an order under Section 62 of the Public Health Act.

Anthony has failed to isolate as directed by the Public Health Order and despite numerous attempts by police to find him; he has not been located.

Subsequently, the Chief Health Officer made a statement under Section 12A of the Public Health Act warning the public about Anthony Karam.

The NSW Police Force subsequently issued a warrant for Anthony’s arrest for failing to comply with the Public Health Order.

Anthony is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, with an olive complexion, about 170cm tall and of a thin build. He has short dark hair, brown eyes, a beard and moustache.

He is known to frequent the areas of Greenacre, Wentworth Point and Parramatta.

Anyone who sees Anthony is urged not to approach him but to instead call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with information about Anthony’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com. au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.