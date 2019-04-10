Police appeal for information on brutal Sydenham homicide

Police are seeking information on the violent death of 77-year-old woman Vicki Ramadan.

Her body was found in her home on Marlborough Way in Sydenham on Saturday morning, six days after she was last cited.

Police believe she died as a result of a brutal attack.

Ms Ramadan was last seen on Gourlay Road, Melton at 8.45am on Monday 1st April.

Anyone who has dashcam footage and was in Melton on April 1 has been urged by police to review the footage.

Police are also seeking information from anyone who may know how Ms Ramadan got to Melton, or anyone who believes they saw her after April 1.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper told Neil Mitchell that the length of time between when Ms Ramadan was last cited, and when her body was discovered, has complicated the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.