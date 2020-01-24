Police arrest 17 teenagers over Surf Coast summer crime spree

Image: Nigel Killeen/ Getty

Police have arrested 17 teenagers, including four 14-year-olds, as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of crimes in Melbourne’s west and the Surf Coast throughout January.

Six search warrants were executed this morning in relation to a string of aggravated burglaries, robberies and thefts, resulting in the arrest of four male teens.

Last Thursday police charged nine other teenage males as part of the same investigation.

Those arrests came after a police car was rammed, and police found two allegedly stolen vehicles in Stirling Drive, Derrimut.

A further five teenagers have also been arrested and charged throughout the week.

A range of charges including robbery, affray, theft, burglar, obtaining property by deception, and driving offences have been laid against the group.

All of those arrested are from Melbourne’s west.

Fourteen of the 17 youths have been remanded in custody.

All 17 youths will appear at a children’s court at a later date.