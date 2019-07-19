Police arrest man after pursuit in Waurn Ponds

Police have arrested a man following a pursuit in Waurn Ponds which ended after he crashed into a police car.

Investigators originally wanted to speak to the man driving a red Subaru WRX sedan in the area at about 3.25pm following reports of alleged erratic behaviour earlier in the day.

The driver then failed to stop for police and continued driving on Colac Road.

A short pursuit began on Colac Road and the offending vehicle was observed travelling onto the wrong side of the road.

The offending vehicle then crashed into a marked police car and the offender was arrested.

The Corio man was taken to hospital under police guard.

Two police members were also taken to hospital for observation.

The road remains blocked to one lane of traffic.

Caller Anita told 3AW Drive there was “quite significant” damage to both the police car and the red Suburu sustained during the incident.

