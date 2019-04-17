Police arrest ten people, seize drugs with street value of over $3 million

Victoria Police arrested ten people in Melbourne’s south east this morning on drug trafficking charges.

Approximately 16 kilograms of methylamphetamine, with a street value of over $3 million, was seized in the operation.

Police also seized half a kilogram of MDMA, which has a street value of more than $160,000.

The arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking and manufacturing of methylamphetamine.

Arrests were made at addresses in Bentleigh East, Oakleigh South, Moorabbin, Glen Iris and Longwarry.

Five vehicles, including a red Ferrari California T coupe and a 2017 Mercedes Benz C63, and two jet-skis were also seized.