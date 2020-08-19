Police planned to use military drones to spy on Victorians in lockdown

It has been revealed that Victoria Police requested military spy drones from the Australian Defence Force in a controversial plan to monitor Victorians in lockdown.

Emergency Management Victoria made the formal request for aerial support from the ADF about a week before Easter.

The ADF rejected the request as it did not fit with their focus on supporting the community.

Victoria Police has defended its decision to ask for the spy drones.

Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said police were concerned about large gatherings at beaches and camping spots.

“We were getting reports … in that warmer weather period of lots of people congregating on the beaches in these populated areas,” he said.

“A drone provides that capability to actually provide that without deploying all these police to all of the areas.”

Police are using their own drones to monitor parks and beaches in some parts of Melbourne.