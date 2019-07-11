3AW
Police attacked: Aggressive duo snatch pepper spray and turn it on cops

8 hours ago
Police were attacked with their own pepper spray in an aggressive attack on police in Frankston yesterday.

Two men were acting suspiciously on Karingal Drive soon after midnight when police approached and the pair allegedly became violent.

One of the men seized pepper spray from the police and turned it on them.

A male senior constable sustained damage to his shoulder in the attack and a female constable’s hand was injured.

Two men, a 28-year-old of no fixed address and a 37-year-old from Jacana, have each been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency services worker and other assault related matters.

The 28-year-old has also been charged with theft, while the 37-year-old has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

The duo will appear at Frankston Magistrates’ Court in July 19.

