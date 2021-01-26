Police call for help to find young siblings last seen at train station in Melbourne’s north

Police are calling for public help to find missing siblings Zoe and Christian.

Seven-year-old Zoe and 11-year-old Christian were last seen near Mernda Railway Station at about 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Police and family hold concerns for the pair, who live in Ivanhoe, due to their age.

The siblings are of Sri Lankan descent. Zoe was last seen wearing a black and pink dress and black and pink shoes.

Christian was wearing a green and white shirt, dark denim shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees the children is urged to call Triple Zero immediately.