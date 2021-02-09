Police call for public help to find Epping woman who disappeared more than a week ago

Police investigating the disappearance of an Epping mother are appealing for the public’s help, with two vehicles identified as of interest.

Detectives are currently in the Epping and Doncaster areas speaking to residents and looking for clues to solve the mystery disappearance of Ju Zhang, who is also known as Kelly.

It’s believed the 33-year-old mum was wearing a pink pyjama top, shorts and no shoes when she disappeared from her Winchester Avenue home at about 5.30pm last Monday.

Police are calling on people who live in Epping and Doncaster to check their cameras for information which may help investigators.

In particular they’re looking for any footage which captures a black 2008 Mazda CX9 station wagon, with registration WKE 850, or a white Toyota Land Cruiser.

A 35-year-old Doncaster man was arrested by police on Sunday afternoon in relation to the disappearance.

He has been released without charge pending further enquiries.

Anyone with CCTV footage or other information about Ju’s disappearance is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential online report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au