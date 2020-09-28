Police call on Melburnians to dob-in neighbours breaking the rules

Police are calling on Melburnians to dob-in their neighbours if they suspect they’re holding a gathering in breach of shutdown restrictions.

From today, a new fine worth almost $5000 will apply for anybody caught at an illegal gathering.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told Neil Mitchell tip-offs from the public led to the discovery of several parties at the weekend, including one very large gathering at Hoppers Crossing.

“We gave out 15 fines at a property where there were 40 people,” he said.

“Some of them did a runner when we got there, but we ended up giving 15 fines for breaches of the CHO directions.”

He also had news for those who thought police needed a warrant to enter their home.

“If we believe there is a health hazard being presented, we do (have the right to enter),” Chief Commissioner Patton said.

