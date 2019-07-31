Police cars rammed and weapons found during dramatic alleged crime spree

A 21-year-old has been arrested after two police cars were allegedly rammed by a stolen vehicle.

A “number of knives” and stolen number plates were allegedly found inside the stolen car following the man’s arrest.

Police cornered the vehicle on a dead-end street at Frankston South about 1.30am on Thursday.

While attempting to flee, the driver has allegedly rammed a highway patrol vehicle on the Moorooduc Highway Service Road.

The driver has then fled on foot and was arrested by police after a short foot chase.

It’s alleged the same vehicle rammed a second police car in Frankston South and attempted to ram two others at Mornington and Hastings earlier in the night.

The driver, of no fixed place of address, was taken to hospital as a precaution under police guard.

Thankfully, no police officers were injured during the rammings.