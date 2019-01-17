Police chase hit-run driver over fences just metres from Bundoora crime scene

Police have arrested two people following a hit-run that occurred within metres of a major crime scene in Bundoora.

The two-car crash happened at the intersection of Plenty Road and Main Drive, just before 1pm.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles fled the scene, just metres away from dozens of police officers, at the scene of the suspected murder of Israeli student Aia Masarwe.

Police ran after the pair, grabbing one and flipping her onto the ground.

The officers then chased the second offender, climbing over fences and the roofs of nearby homes before taking him into custody.

The circumstances behind the crash are under investigation.

Two suspects in custody following hit-run in Bundoora just metres from where about 80 police are investigating a suspected murder (dozens of journos also on scene). Crash was completely unrelated to the murder investigation. The student driving other car wasn’t injured. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/cwwXS0kQAo — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) January 17, 2019

One man fled the crash and was arrested nearby after climbing onto a roof @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/dNEXLnr4LR — Neary Ty (@NearyTy_9) January 17, 2019