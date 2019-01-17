3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police chase hit-run driver over..

Police chase hit-run driver over fences just metres from Bundoora crime scene

6 hours ago
3AW NEWS

Police have arrested two people following a hit-run that occurred within metres of a major crime scene in Bundoora.

The two-car crash happened at the intersection of Plenty Road and Main Drive, just before 1pm.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles fled the scene, just metres away from dozens of police officers, at the scene of the suspected murder of Israeli student Aia Masarwe.

Police ran after the pair, grabbing one and flipping her onto the ground.

The officers then chased the second offender, climbing over fences and the roofs of nearby homes before taking him into custody.

The circumstances behind the crash are under investigation.

3AW NEWS
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332