Police chief Ashton hopeful of music festival permit system

Top cop Graham Ashton says conversations with the police minister have left him hopeful Victoria will soon adopt a new permit system for music festivals.

As the fallout from the troublesome Rainbow Serpent festival continues, Mr Ashton told Neil Mitchell he’s “dead against” pill testing.

“It’s a distraction that we talk about pill testing,” he said. “It seems to me we’ve got a cultural issue.”

“To me, if we just head straight into things like pill testing, that just perpetuates that culture, to me, of an unsafe environment for our young people.

“How do we make this event about the music, and not about trying to create like a Woodstock atmosphere in 2019.”

He said Police Minister Lisa Neville had been “very supportive” in conversations around making music festivals safer.

