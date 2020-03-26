Police chief Ashton’s beach warning for Victorians
Victoria’s police chief has urged people to follow social distancing guidelines and avoid beaches this weekend.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to high-20s in Melbourne from Saturday, prompting police to consider drones over our beaches and bays.
But he said police were limited in how tightly they can police the matter.
“It’s not against the law to be a dickhead,” he told 3AW.
Mr Ashton, due to retire in June, also:
- Confirmed he would remain in the role if asked.
- Said police have seen a dip in some crimes
- Said police are preparing for a rise in domestic violence offences
