Police and coroner to investigate St Basil’s COVID-19 deaths
The Victorian State Coroner has launched an investigation into the COVID-19 deaths of five residents at St Basil’s Home for the Aged in Fawkner.
The coroner has called on police to compile a brief of evidence.
Victoria Police has confirmed it is assisting the Victorian State Coroner with enquiries in relation to the deaths.
There have been 88 COVID-19 deaths in Victorian aged care facilities.
Homicide squad and cold case investigators may be involved in the investigation.
VICTORIAN STATE CORONER’S FULL STATEMENT: