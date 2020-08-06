Police and coroner to investigate St Basil’s COVID-19 deaths

FIRST with NEIL MITCHELL

The Victorian State Coroner has launched an investigation into the COVID-19 deaths of five residents at St Basil’s Home for the Aged in Fawkner.

The coroner has called on police to compile a brief of evidence.

Victoria Police has confirmed it is assisting the Victorian State Coroner with enquiries in relation to the deaths.

There have been 88 COVID-19 deaths in Victorian aged care facilities.

Homicide squad and cold case investigators may be involved in the investigation.

Press PLAY below for more.

VICTORIAN STATE CORONER’S FULL STATEMENT: