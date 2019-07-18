3AW
Police dance to Baby Shark: Should they be on the hunt?

5 hours ago
3AW News

“Let’s go hunt, doo doo doo doo doo doo…”

So goes the viral kids hit Baby Shark, to which these police officers were filmed dancing.

The footage was uploaded to the Victoria Police Facebook page and has proved popular with more than 250,000 views.

But should they be hunting crooks instead?

Neil Mitchell thinks it’s a good piece of community-minded policing but others aren’t so generous.

Email your say to nmitchell@3AW.com.au

Click PLAY to watch

