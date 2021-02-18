Police desperate for ‘mystery caller’ to make contact again over Ju Zhang’s disappearance

There’s been a development in the search for a missing Melbourne mum, with detectives desperate for a mystery caller to make contact again.

The anonymous call to Crime Stoppers on Thursday morning featured details of Ju Zhang’s location.

The 33-year-old mum went missing from her Epping home in suspicious circumstances on February 1.

Her body has not been found, despite a search of a parkland in Ivanhoe West.

Her 35-year-old boyfriend has been charged with her murder.

Missing Persons Squad detectives are urging the mystery caller to make contact again, for the sake of Ms Zhang’s family.