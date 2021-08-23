Police desperately search for missing children following Mercedes theft

Police are desperately searching for two young children who went missing after a Mercedes-Benz was stolen from a home at Blackburn North on Monday.

Their mother was found gagged and bound in the driveway of their home.

Adilla and Bilal Wally – aged just five and three – have been missing since shortly before 9am on Monday.

CCTV shows the car being taken from the property just before 9am.

It is a black 2014 Mercedes Benz C200 sedan with registration BEQ 882.

The vehicle was last seen driving east along Springfield Road.

The man is described as having dark skin and was wearing a black hooded jumper and a face mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone who sights the black Mercedes is urged to call triple zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

