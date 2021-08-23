3AW
Four in custody as missing children found ‘safe and well’ after desperate 12-hour search

3 hours ago
Four people have been arrested over the suspected abduction of two young children yesterday.

The children, aged 3 and 5, went missing for almost 12 hours after a Mercedes-Benz was stolen from their home at Blackburn North on Monday.

Their mother was found gagged and bound in the driveway of their home.

A desperate search ensued, and the children were found last night only five minutes from their home.

They are reportedly safe and well.

Three men and a woman have been arrested.

The family’s Mercedes-Benz was found outside a property on Cohcrane Street in Mitcham.

No charges have been laid.

Detectives are investigating the exact details surrounding the incident.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police

Anyone with other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

 

News
