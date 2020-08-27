Police did raise concerns about quarantine hotels, Chief Commissioner confirms

It’s been revealed Victoria Police raised concerns about security guards having contact with guests in quarantine hotels prior to the COVID-19 outbreak that sparked Victoria’s second wave of infections.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told Neil Mitchell officers who were involved in transporting guests from the airport to the hotels raised their worry via email.

“How prevalent those practices were and what the extent of it was, I couldn’t tell you off the top of my head, but I just became aware recently when we were providing materials to the commission that it was brought to the attention of one of our commanders, who then provided it to the control agency,” he said on 3AW Mornings.

Neil Mitchell: “Do you know if anything was done?”

Shane Patton: “No, I don’t.”

Chief Commissioner Patton responded to a range of questions on the matter during an in-depth interview with Neil Mitchell on Thursday.

“I think that’s one of the most direct interviews I’ve heard since this whole damn thing started,” Neil Mitchell said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

(Photo by Daniel Pockett / Getty Images)