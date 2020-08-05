Police find silver-lining to Melbourne’s strict curfew

There may be a silver-lining to Melbourne’s strict COVID-19 curfew, Victoria Police admits.

Law enforcers are finding it easier to track down criminals.

Speaking on 3AW Mornings, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said virtually the only people on the roads now between 8pm and 5am were essential workers, and crooks.

“With less people on the roads, we are finding we are detecting more offenders and the chances of them being detected is much higher,” he said.

