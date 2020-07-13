More than 250 Victorians fined for flouting COVID-19 restrictions at the weekend

Police have fined 252 people for flouting COVID-19 restrictions at the weekend.

In the past 24 hours, 133 people were caught and fined for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

It comes after 119 people were nabbed on Saturday.

Deputy Police Commissioner Rick Nugent said a group of five were caught trying to leave Melbourne to go camping in Myrniong.

“Five mates with a heap of swag just heading off up the bush, straight through a checkpoint … they knew,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Another 22 were fined yesterday for attempting to get through checkpoints on the edge of the lockdown zone without a valid reason and dozens of party-goers.

Thirteen people were fined for gathering at a Docklands apartment, while eight were fined at a Southbank apartment and 10 were caught out gathering in South Wharf.

More than 9500 vehicles were checked at checkpoints on arterial roads in and out of the lockdown zone.

Mr Nugent said there’s no excuse for not following the rules.

“You’d have to be on Mars not to know what the restrictions are at the moment,” he said.

