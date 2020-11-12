Police forced to defend key tactic used against anti-lockdown protesters

Police are defending a key tactic deployed at recent anti-lockdown protests.

“Kettling” is where police link arms and surround demonstrators in a tight space to help with mass arrests.

The tactic has been deployed at recent anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne, including on Melbourne Cup Day when more than 400 people were arrested.

Among them was Liberal Democrats MP, David Limbrick.

He is accusing police of being unnecessarily rough and is urging fellow demonstrators to voice their grievances with a joint federal parliamentary committee that will look at practices Victoria Police used during the pandemic.

However, Victoria Police says its officers had been subjected to violent behaviour at the protests.

