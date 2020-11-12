3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police forced to defend key tactic used against anti-lockdown protesters

3 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Police forced to defend key tactic used against anti-lockdown protesters

Police are defending a key tactic deployed at recent anti-lockdown protests.

“Kettling” is where police link arms and surround demonstrators in a tight space to help with mass arrests.

The tactic has been deployed at recent anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne, including on Melbourne Cup Day when more than 400 people were arrested.

Among them was Liberal Democrats MP, David Limbrick.

He is accusing police of being unnecessarily rough and is urging fellow demonstrators to voice their grievances with a joint federal parliamentary committee that will look at practices Victoria Police used during the pandemic.

However, Victoria Police says its officers had been subjected to violent behaviour at the protests.

(Photo by Diego Fedele via Getty Images)

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332