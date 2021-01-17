Police ‘frustrated’ by order to drop unpaid COVID-19 fines

Police have been instructed to drop most of the unpaid fines issued for COVID-19 breaches.

More than 19,000 penalty notices were handed out for breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s directions in 2020.

Now, police have been ordered to issue cautions for all but the most serious breaches.

Victorian Police Association secretary Wayne Gatt says the change is “a wee bit frustrating” for police.

“None of this was fun for our members. It was a bit of a thankless job,” he told Ross and Russel.

Mr Gatt says he’s concerned the change in direction may make it harder for police to do their jobs in future.

“You need to be careful that if you say you’re going to do something, you actually do it, because the people that are harmed are the people on the front-line that are then asked to enforce and hold it all together in a time of crisis,” he said.

“If you make it a systemic understanding with offenders that police are going to take a template model … the withdrawal or discontinuance of matters then what you potentially do is … make that enforcement job of the police a little bit harder.

“We don’t want to do that.”

Press PLAY below for more.

The move was welcomed by some, however.

CEO of Fine Defender, Adam Cockayne says it’s “completely appropriate.”

“The only criticism I’d make is it should have been in place at the beginning,” he told Dee Dee on 3AW Afternoons.

“The fines and prosecution should only have taken place for those that deliberately ignore the rules and put the rest of the community at risk,” he said.

“I think anybody who’s paid a fine under the old system is entitled to complain and ask for that matter to be reconsidered by Victoria Police.”

Mr Cockayne said there were avenues for people who have paid a fine to get their money back.

“They can write to the Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police and ask him for the matter to be reconsidered,” he said.

“Even though they might have paid the fine, or be on a payment plan, the police still have power to reexamine that matter and if they think it’s consistent with the current policy, they should withdraw the fine.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Image: Diego Fedele / Getty