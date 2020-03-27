Police given new powers as Victoria’s COVID-19 numbers grow

The police have been given the power to issue on the spot fines for people flouting the laws to prevent the spread of coronavirus .

Police Minister Lisa Neville says the fines will range from more than $1600 for individuals and almost $10,000 for businesses.

She says using the police is an extra tool to make sure people follow the rules.

The move follows the news that 111 more people have tested positive to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total in the state to 685.

So far there have been three deaths in Victoria.