Police have charged a man with assaulting ‘Egg Boy’

Police have charged a 20-year-old West Footscray man with assaulting 17-year-old ‘Egg Boy’ on March 16.

The man has been released and will be charged on summons with assault by kicking.

Will Connolly, dubbed ‘Egg Boy’, was attacked after he cracked an egg on Senator Fraser Anning’s head. He has been issued with an official caution in relation to the incident.

Senator Anning was not charged for lashing out at the teenager, with his actions deemed as self defence.