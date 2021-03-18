3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police hit back at claims they were ‘too heavy handed’ with COVID-19 restrictions

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Police hit back at claims they were ‘too heavy handed’ with COVID-19 restrictions

Police have hit back at claims they were too heavy handed enforcing coronavirus restrictions.

It comes after the latest crime stats showed there were 37,505 offences detected for breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

There were 548,354 offences detected in total, meaning almost seven per cent of all crime in Victoria in the past year related to breaches of COVID-19 restrictions.

COVID-19 breaches aside, there was actually a three per cent decrease in crime compared to last year.

Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent told Neil Mitchell police were simply acting to community expectation.

“From our perspective, we were doing all we possibly could to ensure that we helped keep the community safe,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332