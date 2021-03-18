Police hit back at claims they were ‘too heavy handed’ with COVID-19 restrictions

Police have hit back at claims they were too heavy handed enforcing coronavirus restrictions.

It comes after the latest crime stats showed there were 37,505 offences detected for breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

There were 548,354 offences detected in total, meaning almost seven per cent of all crime in Victoria in the past year related to breaches of COVID-19 restrictions.

COVID-19 breaches aside, there was actually a three per cent decrease in crime compared to last year.

Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent told Neil Mitchell police were simply acting to community expectation.

“From our perspective, we were doing all we possibly could to ensure that we helped keep the community safe,” he said.

