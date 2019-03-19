3AW
Police hunt driver after St Kilda West hit-run

5 hours ago
Ross and John

A Hampton man was thrown from his motorbike when he was hit by a car at St Kilda West overnight.

The motorcyclist, 20, suffered serious injuries and was taken to The Alfred in a stable condition.

Senior Constable Melissa Seech told Ross and John the car driver fled the scene on Park Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

