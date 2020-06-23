Police hunt for creep who exposed himself on a Melbourne bus

Police are hunting for a creep who exposed himself on a Melbourne bus earlier this month.

The man is believed to have boarded a bus at the corner of Raleigh Street and Pascoe Vale Road in Essendon at about 8.25am on June 2.

Once aboard the bus he pulled his pants down and exposed himself before getting off the bus in Thornbury at about 8.45am.

It is believed he then boarded a tram towards Bundoora.

The man is described as being aged in his mid-20s with short dark hair, dark sideburns and a goatee style beard.

He was wearing a white cap, white polo shirt with a green bomber jacket, blue jeans and black runners.

Investigators have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

If you recognise this man, or have any further information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au