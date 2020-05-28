Police hunt for duo who fled on foot after crashing a stolen car at Avalon

Police are searching for two men who crashed a stolen vehicle on the Princes Freeway at Avalon overnight.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle smash on the Princes Freeway near Avalon Road at about 1.30am.

Witnesses say a white 2019 Honda Civic hatchback was travelling west-bound at high speed before it lost control and crashed into a barrier.

Two men then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The police air wing and dog squad searched for the duo, but were unable to locate them

The car had been stolen from Highton about 40 minutes prior to the smash.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information that could assist investigators with their enquiries to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au