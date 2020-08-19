Police hunt for elderly man who allegedly spat on a bus driver at Brunswick

Police are searching for an elderly man with a walking stick who allegedly spat on a bus driver at Brunswick.

The route 508 bus stopped outside Brunswick Railway Station at about 11.15am on July 2 to let the man off.

As he got off the bus, the man allegedly spat on the driver before leaving and heading towards Moonee Ponds on foot.

Police have released images of the man they want to speak with over the incident.

He is perceived to be about 80-years-old, 172 centimetres tall, and was wearing a blue coat, brown hat and carrying a walking stick and blue carry bag.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who has information on the incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au