Police hunt for firebug after spate of 10 suspicious blazes in Torquay

10 hours ago
Article image for Police hunt for firebug after spate of 10 suspicious blazes in Torquay

Police are investigating after a spate of suspicious blazes were lit in Torquay.

The first suspicious blaze was a structure fire on October 23.

Since then, another nine suspicious scrub and structure fires have been lit within a four kilometre radius of the first fire.

Police believe the fires are linked.

CCTV footage shows a man used flammable liquid to ignite at least two of the fires.

Investigators are concerned about ‘catastrophic’ consequences if the arsonist is not caught.

Press PLAY below to see footage of two of the fires.

Anyone who recognises the man in the footage, witnessed the fires or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

 

 

