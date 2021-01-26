Police hunt for firebugs behind Preston garden fires

Police are calling for help to find a pair they believe are behind two suspicious fires in Preston.

Investigators believe a male lit an overhanging tree branch at the rear of a house on William Street at about 10.30pm on January 11.

The fire spread, damaging a boundary fence and backyard shed.

Less than an hour later, two males are believed to have later entered a laneway behind Bruce Street where they lit an overhanging branch before fleeing on foot.

Police have released images of the pair they believe may be able to assist in their investigation.

Both suspects are Caucasian in appearance, and believed to be aged in their 20s.

Anyone who recognises the men or with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.