3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police hunt for firebugs behind..

Police hunt for firebugs behind Preston garden fires

10 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Police hunt for firebugs behind Preston garden fires

Police are calling for help to find a pair they believe are behind two suspicious fires in Preston.

Investigators believe a male lit an overhanging tree branch at the rear of a house on William Street at about 10.30pm on January 11.

The fire spread, damaging a boundary fence and backyard shed.

Less than an hour later, two males are believed to have later entered a laneway behind Bruce Street where they lit an overhanging branch before fleeing on foot.

Police have released images of the pair they believe may be able to assist in their investigation.

Both suspects are Caucasian in appearance, and believed to be aged in their 20s.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone who recognises the men or with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332