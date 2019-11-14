Man held at gunpoint in brazen Bulleen carjacking

Police are on the hunt for a pair of carjackers who assaulted a man and threatened him with a gun before stealing his car.

The victim was driving his grey 2018 model Mercedes Benz on the Eastern Freeway at about 2am when a white Nissan SUV allegedly cut in front of him near the Bulleen Road overpass, forcing him to pull over.

Two male offenders got out of the Nissan and approached the Mercedes, brandishing a gun and demanding he get out of his car.

One of the carjackers struck the victim with the firearm before the pair drove away in the Nissan and the Mercedes. The victim sustained a minor injury from the assault.

The offenders are perceived to be Middle Eastern in appearance, aged in their 20s and of stocky build.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate the grey Mercedes Benz bearing registration plates AVN328 and have released an image of a similar looking vehicle to the stolen car.

Anyone who witnessed the carjacking or anyone with dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au