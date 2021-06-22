3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police hunt for man who spat on a 14-year-old girl on a Melbourne train

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Police hunt for man who spat on a 14-year-old girl on a Melbourne train

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was spat on whilst travelling on a city-bound train last month.

Investigators have been told the girl and her friend boarded a train at Newport Railway Station at 7.23am on May 19.

A man got on the train at Footscray and stared at the girls, before approaching them.

He then verbally abused the pair, and spat at the 14-year-old.

The teenagers moved to another carriage to escape the vile behaviour.

The man involved is described as 180cm tall, unshaven, with short brown hair and was wearing a fluoro green jumper at the time.

Police have released images of a man they’d like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332