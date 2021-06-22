Police hunt for man who spat on a 14-year-old girl on a Melbourne train

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was spat on whilst travelling on a city-bound train last month.

Investigators have been told the girl and her friend boarded a train at Newport Railway Station at 7.23am on May 19.

A man got on the train at Footscray and stared at the girls, before approaching them.

He then verbally abused the pair, and spat at the 14-year-old.

The teenagers moved to another carriage to escape the vile behaviour.

The man involved is described as 180cm tall, unshaven, with short brown hair and was wearing a fluoro green jumper at the time.

Police have released images of a man they’d like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au