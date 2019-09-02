Police hunt for pair wanted in relation to deadly Clayton hit and run

Police investigating a fatal hit and run collision at Clayton last week have identified two people they want to speak to.

They’ve released images of 37-year-old Bayswater man, Shane Cochrane, and 33-year-old Lauren Hindes, after failing to track down the pair.

Sri Lankan student Nisali Perera was killed while crossing at a pedestrian crossing on Wellington Road at about 9.45pm on Thursday.

A vehicle believed to be connected with the hit and run was later found dumped at a property on North Road, Clayton.

Anyone who sees Cochrane or Hindes is urged to call triple zero, or if they have information on their whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au