Police hunt for protester who hit horses in the face with a flagpole

Police are searching for a man who hit several police horses in the face with a flagpole during an anti-lockdown protest at the Shrine of Remembrance last Friday.

They have released a photo of a man (pictured above) who they would like to speak to in relation to the animal assault.

It comes as to people were charged following the protest.

A 29-year-old Weribee woman was arrested on Sunday after she allegedly kicked a police horse.

A 24-year-old Bentleigh man has also been charged by detectives after a police car mirror was allegedly smashed.

Press PLAY below for more.

Police are also hunting for the man pictured below in relation to criminal damage of a police vehicle.



Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au